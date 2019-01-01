This interactive charts the new {{selectedData.toLowerCase()}} of COVID-19 in the past week vs. the total {{selectedData.toLowerCase()}} to date. When plotted in this way, exponential growth is represented as a straight line that slopes upwards. Notice that almost all countries follow a very similar path of exponential growth. We're all in this together. Learn more.

To learn more about this graph, watch this video created by Minute Physics.

Note: The x-axis of this graph is not time, but is instead the total number of cases or deaths.

Tips: Press Space (or the play button) to Play/Pause. Press +/- keys (or drag the slider) to see daily changes. Hover over the graph for more info. Drag your mouse to zoom in, doubleclick to zoom back out. And don't forget to wash your hands!